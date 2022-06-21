Another chance for evening thundershowers in Calgary

Happy first day of summer!

Calgary looks at one to two millimetres of rain, with more in areas that deal with isolated thundershowers; there is a wide range where severe thundershowers are possible for your Tuesday, where nickel-sized hail and strong gusts will join that enhanced shower activity. You may want to bring an umbrella for the tee-ball game tonight, and park close… just in case those come to fruition.

On-air Monday, I mentioned the potential for severe storms through a region of central Alberta between Red Deer and Edmonton Wednesday; that potential is still active, and still being tracked.

Our longer-range outlook also calls for rain Thursday – not just showers – and with it, over 10 mm for Calgary remains in the forecast, spread over several hours, with heavier periods expected.

Lastly, the weekend still looks dry for now.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, scattered showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, scattered showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, showers, low 9 C

Thursday

Rain

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: showers, low 7 C

Friday

Cloudy, scattered showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: showers, low 6 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

