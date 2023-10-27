'Anything is possible': Life-changing tech lets visually impaired Calgary master's student see clearly

Faizan Kazani, currently in the second year of his master's degree in creativity and change leadership, uses a set of goggles to help him read assignments.

The device is made by the eSight Corporation.

"My main problem is reading papers and books because that's something I cannot zoom in (on) in the real world," Kazani said.

"Whenever I'm reading books, I cannot change the font size, unfortunately, so that's where the device has been the most helpful for me."

They look like a virtual reality headset but smaller.

The electronic glasses are equipped with a high-definition camera that captures everything in front of the wearer.

"I have two different screens and I have the option to even adjust the screens based on how my vision is or how much wider I want to go and how focused I want to go," Kazani said.

"The best use the device gives is it can provide you the magnification that you want.

"On my computer, I can zoom in as much as I want but on paper, I can't. So that's the gap for me."

Kazani was diagnosed with optic atrophy when he was in grade school.

Even when he sat up front in the classroom, he had a hard time seeing what the teacher wrote on the board.

That problem carried over to university when he started his undergrad.

"I actually failed a lot of courses during my undergrad because of this," Kazani said.

"Because university lecture halls are huge and then, even though I was sitting in the first row, the whiteboard or the lecture board distance is crazy and I wasn't able to see what the professor is writing on the board."

Kazani became frustrated that there was nothing doctors could do for his condition and it was having a negative impact on all aspects of his life.

"I lost my hope at some point, saying, 'There's literally no cure for this. Why me?'" he said.

"Then, when I found out about eSight, I was surprised. That's amazing and that kind of motivated me more as well, because you can imagine anything, and anything is possible and the device is a testament to that."

Kazani found out about eSight through a Google search while he was looking for technology that could help him.

He managed to use the device on a trial basis but then had to return it because it costs more than $8,000 and he couldn't afford to buy one.

But eSight called him back asking if he was a student.

"I told them that, yes, I'm currently doing my graduate studies, I'm doing my master's and yes, I'm a student," he said.

"Then we had a Zoom call and I was told about the program where eSight partnered with SI Systems to give back and donate the device to students."

Kazani received the device free of charge, made possible by SI Systems.

It's the largest IT staffing firm in Canada, headquartered in Calgary with offices across the country and in the U.S.

Michelle Leischner, vice-president of SI Systems, Calgary Region, says the company was looking for ways to make a difference in the community through its fundraising efforts.

"And eSight really stood out to us," she said.

"With their product line directly tied into technology, the ability to help people finish school, to enjoy life, just to make life easier -- there was a lot of great synergies for us just as we look at our commitment to our policies with equity, inclusion. It was just a good fit."

Leischner says the relationship with eSight started in 2017 with the first pair of goggles being given away in 2019.

SI Systems places IT professionals at the CRA and through the partnership, the company gives back 1.5 per cent of its total billings from its CRA contract directly to eSight so it can buy as many glasses as possible.

"We've been able to provide four fully funded glasses to recipients (this year)," Leischner said.

"It's really helped them further their schooling and just really change their life, which is exciting to be part of."

Kazani says his condition is incurable and the eSight goggles are a long-term solution to help his vision.

"I know this is what my condition is going to be for life until some magic happens that cures it," he said.

"So this is definitely going to be helpful for life."

You can learn more about eSight at www.esighteyewear.com/free-consultation/.