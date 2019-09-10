A new web-based application aims to help police locate missing children.

Launched Tuesday morning by the Missing Children’s Society of Canada (MCSC), the app continually updates with fresh information from police on missing children in Canada. Users can view active cases by region and submit tips to police through the web app.

The app, called MCSC rescu, also allows users to sign up for text alerts for specific cases in their area. Since MCSC rescue is a web app it is available on all mobile devices and web browsers.

In 2018, police responded to 42,233 reports of missing children across Canada but less than one per cent of those are made public through AMBER Alerts. MCSC rescu hopes to bridge that gap with its voluntary public alerts.

“While police remain on the front line in the searches for missing children, having responded to 42,233 reports across Canada in 2018, members of the public increasingly play an important role in helping bring children to safety.” said Amanda Pick, Missing Children Society of Canada CEO . "With the MCSC rescu web app, we're able to share information with the police and the public through easy-to-understand dynamic maps, and push alerts to people in specific locations, even down to a street. This allows us to find children faster, but we need every single Canadian to help.”

Calgary Police Service and Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service were the first in Alberta to adopt the web app in their missing children investigations.

The app was developed for the (MCSC), by Toronto-based Esri Canada, a geographic information system (GIS) provider. It can be accessed HERE.