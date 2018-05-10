A Calgary woman says 30, priceless indigenous drums were taken from her vehicle in the Dalhousie area on Tuesday morning and she has posted an appeal on social media for their safe return.

Chantal Chagnon says her vehicle was broken into sometime between 1:00 and 6:00 a.m. while it was parked in front of her home along Dalhart Road N.W.

Chagnon says a large duffle bag containing 30 indigenous drums, which are used for marches, rallies and educational purposes, was taken from the van.

She has posted several images on her Facebook page and Cree8’s wesbsite in the hopes that someone will come forward with more information about the missing instruments.