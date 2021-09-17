Arts Commons, Contemporary Calgary to require vaccinations for admittance to arts events

CALGARY -

Starting Monday, admittance to two of Calgary's primary arts institutions will require a proof of vaccination.

Arts Commons announced early Friday that all of its resident companies, including the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Theatre Calgary, Alberta Theatre Projects, Downstage, One Yellow Rabbit and various Arts Commons Presents events such as National Geographic Live, will require proof of vaccination.

Anyonne who can't be vaccinated due to a medical exemption or deeply-held religious beliefs must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.

The policy only applies to people over the age of 12. Younger visitors can attend events if they're accompanied by an adult who follows the guidelines.

Government-issued identification will also be required.

Anyone who can't provide proof of vaccination or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours will be denied admittance to the venue, with ticket refunds determined by the presenting company's ticket policies.

Contemporary Calgary also issued a release stating that proof of vaccination will be required starting Monday in order to gain admittance to the contemporary art gallery inside the old planetarium.

Over the weekend, Contemporary Calgary will operate at one-third capacity to meet social distancing guidelines while hosting a number of Alberta Culture Days events.

Late Friday afternoon, Contemporary Calgary announced the cancellation of a scheduled Sept.22 talk by Alexander Nagel.

Alberta Health Services announced 2,039 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. It's the first time more than 2,000 cases have been recorded since May 7.