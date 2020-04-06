ASIRT investigating in-custody death in southwest Calgary
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 10:55AM MDT
CALGARY -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate an in-custody death in southwest Calgary.
No other details have been released.
Calgary police would not comment on the incident, instead referring questions to ASIRT.
ASIRT investigates whenever someone is seriously injured or dies while in custody in the province.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.