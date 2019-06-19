The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a woman died following a confrontation with police in Chinatown on Wednesday morning.

Officials say police were executing a drug-related warrant at an apartment on the fifth floor of a building in the 200 block of 1 Street S.E. at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers believed there were firearms present, so considered it to be a high-risk takedown.

Upon arrival, police encountered a man outside the apartment and arrested him in connection with a shooting investigation and several outstanding warrants.

Police were told a woman, who was of interest in the investigation, was still inside the apartment.

Officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to convince the woman to surrender, but at some point the woman went over the balcony railing and fell to the ground below.

She was critically injured in the incident and taken to hospital where she later died.

While the circumstances leading up to the point where the woman fell off the balcony will be the focus of ASIRT's investigation, police say there was no physical contact between the victim and officers at any point during the incident.

.@ASIRT_AB has taken over an investigation, fatality at alleyway behind apt bldg 1st St SE and Riverfront. @CalgaryPolice and CFD on scene pic.twitter.com/rqxjbPPsk0 — Stephanie Wiebe (@RecordStephanie) June 19, 2019

ASIRT is ordered to investigate any situation where a death occurs as a result of police interaction.