Officials with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team are still investigating the circumstances of a fatal incident involving the Calgary Police Service this week.

Police were called to an apartment in a building in the 200 block of 1 Street S.E., executing a search warrant in connection with a drug investigation on June 19.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who was known to be associated with the apartment and arrested him without incident. Charges have since been laid against him.

Officers were also told a woman was inside the unit by herself.

Police surrounded the apartment and attempted to negotiate with the woman but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, the 31-year-old woman was found on the ground below the balcony of the unit.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

ASIRT took over the investigation because of the suspect's death and while it is still working on the incident, an initial report has found police never entered the suite and the woman was alone on the balcony the entire time.

The agency is still investigating the incident and asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident and might have any video to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.