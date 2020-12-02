CALGARY -- A 22-year veteran of the Lethbridge Police Service is no longer being charged in connection with an alleged assault on a prisoner.

Const. David Easter was charged with assault after an incident took place inside the LPS short-term holding facility on Feb. 9, 2020.

The prisoner wasn't hurt, but Easter was charged and an internal investigation was launched.

LPS Chief Scott Woods in August 2020 that there were "exceptional circumstances" involved in the incident that prompted him to suspend the veteran officer without pay.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutors said, upon further review that his actions did not warrant an assault charge and withdrew their case.

The Lethbridge Police Association says it expects Easter's suspension will also be reviewed.

Easter was also previously charged in a 2013 incident when he was accused of hitting an intoxicated man while making an arrest.

He was found not guilty.