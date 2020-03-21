ATB Financial announces temporary closures of locations
ATB Financial says it is closing a number of banks throughout the province in response to COVID-19. (File)
EDMONTON -- An Alberta banking institution is doing its part to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by introducing temporary closures at a number of its locations beginning March 21.
ATB Financial first announced details of the closures Thursday and added the hours of operation would be reduced through the rest of its network.
"This is a time to support and take care of one another. If we all do our part and heed the advice of health experts, we can help flatten the curve and stop the transmission of this virus," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO, in a release. "We know it won’t be business as usual for a while. But Albertans are resilient and, just as we have gone through tough times before, we will get through this together."
The company says many of its workers have already been set up to work remotely to serve customers over the phone and via email.
The branches undergoing temporary closures are:
Calgary
- Calgary - 5th Avenue
- Calgary - 8th Avenue
- Calgary - Creekside
- Calgary - Mahogany
- Calgary - Marda Loop
- Calgary - Northpointe
- Calgary - Rocky Ridge
- Calgary - Sage Hill
- Calgary - SAIT Campus
- Calgary - Sunridge
- Calgary - Walden
- Calgary - West Springs
Edmonton
- Edmonton - Century Park
- Edmonton - City Centre
- Edmonton - Ellerslie Landing
- Edmonton - Kingsway
- Edmonton - Lynnwood
- Edmonton - Millcreek
- Edmonton - Norquest College
- Edmonton - South Common
Outside Calgary or Edmonton
- Airdrie - Sierra Springs
- Alliance
- Alix
- Andrew
- Banff
- Barons
- Beaumont
- Breton
- Brooks
- Bruderheim
- Carmangay
- Castor
- Champion
- Chestermere
- Crossfield
- Daysland
- Ferintosh
- Fox Creek
- Grande Prairie - Southview
- Granum
- Grassland
- High Prairie
- High River
- Holden
- Hythe
- Kitscoty
- Lethbridge - Paramount
- McLennan
- Medicine Hat - 2nd Street
- Morrin
- New Norway
- Paradise Valley
- Penhold
- Plamondon
- Ryley
- Stirling
More information as well as an updates on closures can be found on ATB Financial's website.