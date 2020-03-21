EDMONTON -- An Alberta banking institution is doing its part to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by introducing temporary closures at a number of its locations beginning March 21.

ATB Financial first announced details of the closures Thursday and added the hours of operation would be reduced through the rest of its network.

"This is a time to support and take care of one another. If we all do our part and heed the advice of health experts, we can help flatten the curve and stop the transmission of this virus," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO, in a release. "We know it won’t be business as usual for a while. But Albertans are resilient and, just as we have gone through tough times before, we will get through this together."

The company says many of its workers have already been set up to work remotely to serve customers over the phone and via email.

The branches undergoing temporary closures are:

Calgary

Calgary - 5th Avenue

Calgary - 8th Avenue

Calgary - Creekside

Calgary - Mahogany

Calgary - Marda Loop

Calgary - Northpointe

Calgary - Rocky Ridge

Calgary - Sage Hill

Calgary - SAIT Campus

Calgary - Sunridge

Calgary - Walden

Calgary - West Springs

Edmonton

Edmonton - Century Park

Edmonton - City Centre

Edmonton - Ellerslie Landing

Edmonton - Kingsway

Edmonton - Lynnwood

Edmonton - Millcreek

Edmonton - Norquest College

Edmonton - South Common

Outside Calgary or Edmonton

Airdrie - Sierra Springs

Alliance

Alix

Andrew

Banff

Barons

Beaumont

Breton

Brooks

Bruderheim

Carmangay

Castor

Champion

Chestermere

Crossfield

Daysland

Ferintosh

Fox Creek

Grande Prairie - Southview

Granum

Grassland

High Prairie

High River

Holden

Hythe

Kitscoty

Lethbridge - Paramount

McLennan

Medicine Hat - 2nd Street

Morrin

New Norway

Paradise Valley

Penhold

Plamondon

Ryley

Stirling

More information as well as an updates on closures can be found on ATB Financial's website.