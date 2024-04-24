Auburn Bay community members rally around grieving widow, three young children

Residents of one southeast Calgary neighbourhood have raised thousands of dollars to support a family grieving the losses of a father and grandfather.

Auburn Bay’s Chad Martin, 48, and his father Willard Martin, 76, were killed Friday.

Both were working on a vehicle together — one of their shared hobbies — when something shifted and the vehicle fell on them.

They leave behind Martin’s wife Natasha and three children under 12-years-old: Edie, Miah and Jake.

Family members describe the men as "hard working, kind and compassionate."

"(Willard) was a wonderful guy, a wonderful dad," Vance Eva said. "(They were) both really great people. The community was very lucky to have them."

Another relative called Martin a "community guy," who would be the first to help others on his block with anything and everything.

So it should come as no surprise that many of those neighbours are pitching in for his family in a moment of need.

One friend has started a GoFundMe page to "help with day-to-day bills, funeral expenses and any other unexpected costs that may arise during this heartbreaking time."

As of Wednesday afternoon, it had brought in more than $85,000.

Close to where the Martins live, another fundraiser has brought in more financial support.

The A&W on Auburn Meadows Drive S.E. will be donating $2 from every combo sold Wednesday to the Martin family, including orders placed through third-party delivery apps.

"Being community members, they are family to us, even though I don’t know them personally," Franchiser Balwant Singh said. "Being human, we should play our part all the time."

Singh says he is also matching any cash donations made in-store.

"They are going through a lot, but if I put myself in their shoes, I can feel their pain. We can try to ease it," he told CTV News.

"I always say we can’t walk for them, but we can walk with them during this tough time so they are not alone in this."

Another neighbour in Auburn Bay has started a "meal train" for the grieving family.

Community members have volunteered their time to make and deliver Natasha and her kids food.

One family member tells CTV News almost a month of meals has already been offered.