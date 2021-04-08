CALGARY -- Alberta Sheriffs have closed down a home in south Lethbridge, believed to be a source of drug trafficking in the community.

The house, located at 1326 Henderson Lake Blvd. S., was closed as a result of a community safety order that allowed authorities to board it up, change the locks and put up a fence around the property.

The action is a result of an investigation that began in September 2020 by the province's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit, because of a number of complaints about the property from area residents.

They allege drug use, drug trafficking, criminal activity and erratic behaviour of a number of individuals living there.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or charges against anyone at the property as a result of the order, but officials say the closure of the home is beneficial to the community.

"Properties that provide a haven for drug trafficking and other criminal activities can spread fear and anxiety throughout an entire neighbourhood," said Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in a statement.

"I applaud the Alberta Sheriffs and the Lethbridge Police Service for taking decisive action in this situation and helping Lethbridge residents once again feel safe in their homes and their neighbourhoods."

The home will be monitored for the next 90 days, the duration of the order, and several individuals will not be allowed back there until at least a year has passed.