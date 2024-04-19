B-Boys and B-Girls descend on Calgary for Red Bull BC One qualifying event

Calgary will be the scene of a dance battle Saturday night.

That's where the Red Bull BC One qualifier will take place, with a group of Calgary B-Boys and B-Girls competing against each other.

The event is one of three qualifiers for national finals on May 24 in Toronto. It will all be part of a high-profile spring for breaking, which will be an Olympic event for the first time, with Vancouver’s Phil Wizard representing Canada in Paris.

The winner will try to join Calgary B-Girl Sasha Fox and B-Boy Frescy, both of whom have already qualified as wild-card entries for the national finals in Toronto.

Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox (left) competing in New York on Nov. 10, 2022. A collection of Calgary breakers will compete Saturday night to join Fox in Toronto for the Red Bull BC One national finals at the end of May. (Photo courtesy Red Bull)

Red Bull BC One is a one-on-one breaking competition that features dancers from around the world. This year's world finals will take place on December 7 in Rio de Janeiro.

Saturday’s event takes place at The Brownstone, at #120-221 10 Ave. S.E. at 7 p.m.

For tickets, which cost $10, go here.