B.C. man nabbed after going on spending sprees on credit cards stolen from Alberta mailboxes
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 7:06AM MDT
A B.C. man is facing charges in connection with a series of mail thefts targeting identification and credit cards which were then used at a number of businesses in the Calgary area.
Cochrane RCMP say the arrest came as a result of an investigation into mail thefts in the Bearspaw and Springbank areas by members of its Crime Reduction Team.
Authorities say victims' identification and credit cards were stolen in the incidents and then used at stores, casinos, rental car companies and expensive hotels in the City of Calgary.
A 40-year-old B.C. man was arrested as a result of the investigation and he is facing:
- four counts of possession of stolen mail
- three counts of credit card fraud
- two counts of identity fraud
- one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- nine counts of faliure to comply with a recognizance
The investigation is ongoing as Cochrane RCMP work to identify additional suspects and offences in the community.