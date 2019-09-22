A B.C. man is facing charges in connection with a series of mail thefts targeting identification and credit cards which were then used at a number of businesses in the Calgary area.

Cochrane RCMP say the arrest came as a result of an investigation into mail thefts in the Bearspaw and Springbank areas by members of its Crime Reduction Team.

Authorities say victims' identification and credit cards were stolen in the incidents and then used at stores, casinos, rental car companies and expensive hotels in the City of Calgary.

A 40-year-old B.C. man was arrested as a result of the investigation and he is facing:

four counts of possession of stolen mail

three counts of credit card fraud

two counts of identity fraud

one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

nine counts of faliure to comply with a recognizance

The investigation is ongoing as Cochrane RCMP work to identify additional suspects and offences in the community.