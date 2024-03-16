Backlund family teams with Parachutes for Pets at annual Lily and Dexter event

Parachute for Pets and Calgary Flames captain Michael Backlund hosted their annual ‘Lily and Dexter’s Legacy’ event earlier this week.

The Backlunds started the program with Parachutes for Pets in 2021, when they lost their dog Lily to cancer. They wanted to keep Lily’s name alive because she meant so much to their daughter Tilly, who was her constant companion.

This past February, Dexter passed away as well.

The program has helped hundreds of local children keep their pets when going through hardship, such as moving to a new foster home.