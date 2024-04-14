Bandits build early lead en route to 14-7 victory over Roughnecks in Buffalo
Buffalo got off to a hot start Saturday night and there was no catching up as the Bandits defeated the Roughnecks 14-7 in Calgary’s final road game of the season.
Buffalo burst out of the gate early, scoring five times to build an early lead. Calgary didn’t score its first goal until eight minutes into the second period, but the Bandits added two more to build a 7-1.
After Tanner Cook added one for the Roughnecks, Buffalo scored two more to head into the break up 9-2.
Buffalo added two more early in the third to build a formidable 11-2 margin before the Roughnecks made it respectable, getting goals from Haiden Dickson, Dan Taylor and Pace.
Calgary added two more in the fourth, getting goals from Jesse King and Josh Currier but surrendered three more to give Buffalo a 14-7 victory.
The Roughnecks wrap up their regular season Saturday against Panther City. It will be Fan Appreciation Night Rodeo Party, featuring a mechanical bull riding completion. There will also be hundreds of prizes given out during the game.
