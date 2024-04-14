CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bandits build early lead en route to 14-7 victory over Roughnecks in Buffalo

    The Calgary Roughnecks lost to Buffalo 14-7 Saturday night. (Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks) The Calgary Roughnecks lost to Buffalo 14-7 Saturday night. (Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks)
    Share

    Buffalo got off to a hot start Saturday night and there was no catching up as the Bandits defeated the Roughnecks 14-7 in Calgary’s final road game of the season.

    Buffalo burst out of the gate early, scoring five times to build an early lead. Calgary didn’t score its first goal until eight minutes into the second period, but the Bandits added two more to build a 7-1.

    After Tanner Cook added one for the Roughnecks, Buffalo scored two more to head into the break up 9-2.

    Buffalo added two more early in the third to build a formidable 11-2 margin before the Roughnecks made it respectable, getting goals from Haiden Dickson, Dan Taylor and Pace. 

    Calgary added two more in the fourth, getting goals from Jesse King and Josh Currier but surrendered three more to give Buffalo a 14-7 victory.

    The Roughnecks wrap up their regular season Saturday against Panther City. It will be Fan Appreciation Night Rodeo Party, featuring a mechanical bull riding completion. There will also be hundreds of prizes given out during the game.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News