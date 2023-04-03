Bandits move on after 3-1 defeat of Okotoks in Sunday night season-ender for Oilers
The Okotoks Oilers came up short Sunday against defending AJHL champion Brooks Bandits, and were eliminated when they lost Game 6 of their series by a score of 3-1.
A record-breaking crowd of 2,070 filled Okotoks Centennial Arena, but the Oilers couldn't solve the Bandits.
Caelan Fitzpatrick, Brendan Poshak and Aiden Fink scored for Brooks, while Calgarian Kade Turner scored for Okotoks.
Brooks will play the winner of Tuesday night's Game 7 between Blackfalds and Drumheller.
Tickets are on sale now for Game 1 and Game 2 of the south final. They're scheduled for Friday and Saturday night in Brooks at the Centennial Regional Arena.
Puck drop for both is 7 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump boarded his private plane Monday and flew from Florida toward New York ahead of his expected booking and arraignment.
Autopsies show 30 people died from gunfire in Peru protests
In autopsy after autopsy, Peruvian anti-government protesters share the same cause of death: "firearm projectile," after protests erupted between police and protestors on Jan. 9.
Trudeau says orderly immigration system is needed, after deaths of eight migrants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reiterating the importance of an orderly immigration system as police investigate the deaths of eight migrants, including two children, in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne last week.
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
-
Manslaughter plea entered in Edmonton City Centre parkade stabbing death
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a woman in the Edmonton City Centre parkade in 2020.
-
'Stay loud Oil Country': McDavid pumped for the playoffs, Oilers can still win conference
Edmonton is headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth season in a row, clinching their spot with a 6-0 win over Anaheim Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Downtown Vancouver office vacancy hits 10% for first time since 2004 says real estate firm
Avison Young says Vancouver's downtown office vacancy rate has hit 10 per cent for the first time in almost 20 years.
-
Bloody Ikea rug prompts B.C. murder investigation
A blood-covered rug that was recently turned into an RCMP detachment in B.C.'s Interior has been connected to a man's murder, according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
Spring COVID-19 booster vaccine available in New Brunswick for those at risk
New Brunswick residents at risk of severe illnesses can now get a spring COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
-
'This is 2023, not the 1800s': N.B. residents fed up with road conditions
Fred Young, from Harcourt, N.B., is getting tired of washing his truck three to four times a week, but, given the road conditions in his area, he just can't keep it clean.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government has introduced a multibillion-dollar plan to construct more homes as quickly as possible in an attempt to build its way out of the housing crisis.
-
Mounties face IIO investigation after man in custody suffers 'serious harm' in North Cowichan
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered "serious harm" while in the custody of Mounties in North Cowichan.
-
International student fees under fire by B.C. student groups
B.C. student groups are pushing for the post-secondary system to reduce its reliance on international students for revenue.
Toronto
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Woman charged after allegedly sticking head out of sunroof on Toronto-area highway
A man and women in their 20s were charged by provincial police Sunday after the woman was allegedly caught with her head sticking out the sunroof of a vehicle while travelling down a Toronto-area highway.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Petition calls for Quebec provincial police officers to team up with social workers on mental crisis calls
A group representing Quebec provincial police officers says members should be accompanied by social workers when responding to calls involving people who are violent and have a history of mental illness.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor opposes $13-million grant for new airport hotel
Ottawa's mayor says he will vote against spending $13 million in public money on a new hotel at the Ottawa airport.
-
Ottawa police seek man accused of assault at LRT station
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an assault at the Rideau LRT station last week.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
Kitchener
-
Can they win the series at home? Rangers look to eliminate Windsor Spitfires at the Aud this week
The Kitchener Rangers are bringing the playoffs back to home ice after taking down the number one-seeded Windsor Spitfires in back-to-back game action.
-
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
-
Severe thunderstorm and flooding risk for Waterloo region
Environment Canada is warning that Wednesday may be a messy one in southwestern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to demolish house while it's still burning
A house fire in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood burned for most of the day Sunday before Saskatoon firefighters determined the only way to put it out was to demolish the structure.
-
Saskatoon construction company fined for not paying workers
A Saskatoon construction firm has been fined for not paying its workers promptly.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: High rate of new infections, researchers say
University of Saskatchewan researchers say the evidence of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater was high in the last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack
The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.
-
‘It’s time to get back to normal,’ North Bay officials say as COVID-19 measures phased out
COVID-19 protocols are starting to ease at certain health care institutions, including North Bay's hospital and the local health unit.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm could bring 25 cm of snow to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
-
Provincial funding for recently opened childcare facility in Sage Creek
A childcare facility in Sage Creek is receiving more than $375,000 in funding to support 60 spaces for preschool and school-aged children.
-
Winnipeg Jets unveil plans for Pride Night
The Winnipeg Jets will be celebrating Pride Night on Wednesday when they play host to the Calgary Flames.
Regina
-
'A rambunctious kid': Court hears Chelsea Whitby explain son's injuries in police interview
Chelsea Whitby detailed the numerous ways her 18-month-old son, Emerson, got hurt while in her care, during a child protection interview with police one week before the boy died.
-
Sask. senior hockey team's Zamboni celebration goes viral
The league championship celebration of a local Saskatchewan senior hockey team has gone viral.
-
Regina police close roads near school for investigation, no threat to students
Investigation into a stolen vehicle closed the area around WH Ford elementary school on Monday.