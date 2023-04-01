Bandits one win away after Game 5 4-2 victory in Brooks

Brooks goalie Ethan Barwick in action against the Okotoks Oilers Friday night. (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits) Brooks goalie Ethan Barwick in action against the Okotoks Oilers Friday night. (Photo: Twitter@BrooksBandits)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina