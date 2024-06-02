Bandits roll on, defeating Surge 100-74 in Saturday night clash in Langley

It was a tale of two CEBL teams going in opposite directions Saturday night, as the Vancouver Bandits defeated the Calgary Surge 100-74.

Zach Copeland led the Bandits (3-1) with 28 points, while Nick Ward chipped in with 18. Taze Moore had 16 points and 11 rebounds in front of 4,000-plus fans.

Sean Miller-Moore led the Surge (0-3) with 21 points and five rebounds, while Corey Davis Jr. had 15 points and four assists.

The Bandits led 28-25 after the first quarter and 54-42 at the half.