Banff man killed in altercation at bar, suspect in custody
One man was killed and another was taken into custody after an altercation in Banff, Alta. on Thursday.
RCMP say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was injured in an incident at a "local drinking establishment" on Banff Avenue at around 2:26 a.m.
The victim was taken to hospital where he later died.
RCMP took a 22-year-old Banff man into custody from the same location where the victim was found.
Though RCMP didn't identify where exactly the violence occurred, police tape could be seen cordoning off the Dancing Sasquatch club and bar on Friday afternoon.
The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the death with help from Banff RCMP and the RCMP forensic investigation unit.
Officials with the Town of Banff say the last incident of this nature in Banff was in 1990.
OFFICIALS WITH TOWN OF BANFF OFFER SUPPORT
Officials with the Town of Banff say the victim is a long-time resident of the mountain community.
"I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man taken from us in the prime of his life," said Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno in a statement.
"We are shocked, angry, and heartbroken," DiManno added, calling the homicide a "senseless act."
"We mourn this immense loss with all who knew and loved him."
Town officials are working to coordinate support services for residents.
"It's crucially important that residents know there are support services, counselling, and people available to talk to as they begin to process and grieve this tragedy. Please know you are not alone and we will get through this dark time together," DiManno said.
The Town is encouraging people in Banff to contact Bow Valley Victim Services at 403-760-0197 for support. After hours, the 211 help service connects callers to mental health or counselling support.
Banff RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the local detachment at 403-762-2226.
