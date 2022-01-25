Banff RCMP hope to identify decades-old human remains found on Sulphur Mountain

Banff RCMP are looking for help identifying human remains found on Sulphur Mountain almost 25 years ago.

The remains were discovered by a tour guide on the back side of the mountain, accessed via Cosmic Ray Road, on July 11, 1998.

Despite decades of investigation, the remains have yet to be identified.

RCMP said they've been uploaded to the National DNA Data Bank and cross-referenced with missing persons files but have not matched with DNA or dental records on file.

An examination of the remains by a medical examiner determined they belonged to a Caucasian man between 19 and 35-years-old (but closer to 25) who was 177 centimetres (5'10") tall.

Experts believe the man probably died more than two years before his remains were found in 1998.

They also said it appeared he had rickets.

Two composite sketches were completed in 2001 and 2018 in an effort to show what the man may have look like.

RCMP said several items were found in the area of the remains, including:

A Chrysler key (70’s-80’s, no vehicle was recovered),

A T.B. Vets tag with the Arms of B.C. (records were not kept prior to 1997), and

A black leather wallet with the word "Amity" on it in gold letters.

RCMP said these keys were found near the remains. RCMP said the wallet had pictures it in, including one with faint markings on the reverse side which contained the address 524 6 ieme ave Nord, St-Antoine, J7Z-5H9.

These pictures were found by unifentified human remains in Banff in 1998. Banff RCMP are asking anyone with information on the man's identity to call them at 403-763-6600 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.