Bear bluff charge causes closure of Kananaskis lake

Officials have closed a lake in the Kananaskis area after a bear encounter.

Alberta Parks announced the closure of Rummel Lake on Sunday, saying a bear with cubs bluff charged a hiker, resulting in the hiker deploying their bear spray.

Officials have closed not only Rummel Lake, but the surrounding area.

Alberta Parks says although the advisory is in place for that specific area, bears can be encountered anywhere in Kananaskis at any time.

High Rockies Trail is not affected.

Rummel Lake is located about 130 kilometres west of Calgary.

To report a bear sighting, call 403-591-7755.