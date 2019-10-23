LETHBRIDGE – Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA) has hired an exterminator to spray Halmrast Manor from top to bottom after months of bedbug issues.

The housing authority says the bug problem started when bedbugs were found in two units and tenants didn't report the signs.

Single unit spraying was done, but didn't help.

“We didn't have a chance to deal with it before it was an infestation,” said Robin James, CAO (Chief Administrative Officer) of Lethbridge Housing Authority. “We feel that no one should have to live with bugs or the threat of bugs in their unit.”

Residents of the senior home will need to clean their units, bag their belongings and make sure there is nothing against their walls prior to spraying on Thursday and Friday.

James says they’re doing all they can to help the residents prepare.

“We understand there’s a lot of maintenance and preparatory work to be done," he said.

Leading up to the spray, there is no charge to use the washing machines. Garbage bags are being supplied, and a cleaning service has been hired to help those that can’t prep for themselves.

LHA is also providing three meals a day to displaced residents as well as providing boar games and entertainment.

The Calgary-based exterminator will come back a week after spraying to confirm if the building is bedbug free.