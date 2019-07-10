

CTV News Calgary





The federal government is investing $8.3 million toward six projects that will support Canada's beef industry, officials announced Wednesday.

The largest potion of the funds, $5.3 million, is going toward Canada Beef, to grow beef sales in interantional markets "by expanding programs with retail partners and increase foreign consumer confidence in Canadian beef," read a release.

Another $1.7 million will go toward the Canadian Cattlemen's Association "to offer producers new tools to build public trust in their product around the world."

The announcement was made at the Calgary Stampede grounds Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Omar Alghabra the parliamentary secretary to the minister of international trade diversification.

The move comes as a response to China suspending all imports of Canadian meat in June, amid the diplomatic dispute over the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

The Chinese Embassy said the ban on Canadian meat is due to the discovery of ractopamine, an additive that's banned in China, in Canadian pork products.

When the Canadian Food Inspection Agency asked to review the pork's export certificate, they found it was inauthentic.

The RCMP is now investigating the fraudulent certificate.

