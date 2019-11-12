CALGARY — The future of a major project will be decided Tuesday night when the Beiseker village council convenes for its regular meeting.

A thermal treatment plant proposed by G-M Pearson has residents talking, with many opposed to the idea.

Council will debate the second and third readings of a land use bylaw that would allow the company to build a medical waste incinerator on a parcel of land along Highway 9, near the entrance to Beiseker.

If the project were to move forward, the plant would supply 22 full-time jobs, and destroy 8,000 tonnes of biomedical waste every year, including human organs.

The project would also supply a tax revenue stream for the community, which is about $160,000 in debt.

Residents have held several meetings to find a way to stop the proposal.

Many feel there was a lack of consultation and are concerned about any emissions coming from the plant, the impact it would have on farms, cattle and its water supply.

A protest outside a town hall meeting last week saw dozens of community members haul in farm equipment and signs that voiced their displeasure with the idea.

G-M Pearson is expected to have representatives in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

It is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m at the community centre.