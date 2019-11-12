Beiseker council voted down a proposed medical incincerator project Tuesday night, after hearing the concerns of residents and people from neighbouring communities who didn't want the project built.

All five members of the village council voted to oppose the land-use bylaw that would have allowed the incinerator to be built.

The verdict was greeted with uproarious applause from close to 100 people in attendance.

"This exploded really," said Beiseker Mayor Warren Wise. "It's almost frightening what went on."

The plant would have been built on a parcel of land owned by G-M Pearson. It would have created 22 full time jobs, with workers tasked with destroying 8,000 tonnes of biomedical waste every year, including human organs.

The proposed project would have also provided tax revenue for the community, which is about $160,000 in debt.

Despite the economic opportunity, many town members opposed the project, complaining that there was a lack of consultation with the community residents. There were concerns about emissions coming from the plant, and the impact they would have on farms, cattle and its water supply.

Wise described the proposal as poor.

"They didn't prepare people properly," he said.

Joe Kress, the owner of G-M Pearson said, "i'm a little disappointed," although he described the rejection as 'just a bump in the road', adding that he wants to see a medical waste facility built by his company, even if it's not built in Beiseker.

"It's done here," Kress said. "No incinerator is going up on that land.

"We're not giving up," he added. "Incineration for medical waste disposal is essential, so it has to go somewhere. Alberta needs an incinerator."

Community residents said health concerns were their biggest issue with the project.

"It was the conviction and the knowledge that this was not safe, it was toxic and it was lethal for our children," said Rockyview County Resident Jane Sengerlang.

She added that the council vote was a triumph for the community.

"Democracy has prevailed," she said. "that's what we were wanting."

Irricana resident Jennifer Ladrillogreen added, "Huge relief, a huge relief to everyone here."

In conversations with the province, Mayor Wise suggested they wanted to see all regulations met if the project were to proceed.

"Alberta Health and Alberta Environment had no real issues with this operation," he said.

G-M Pearson wouldn't speculate on what they will do next with the land, but suggested selling it could be one possiblity.