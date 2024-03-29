Benefit concert for Ukraine held at Calgary church

Music filled St. David's United Church on Good Friday to show support for the people of Ukraine.

"We've got quite a lineup, it's really amazing," says event organizer Bruce Callow.

Performers included Andriy Yevtushenko, Iryna Melnyk-Kalinovich and Khrystina Kolodii, all of whom are from Ukraine.

The event also featured guest speaker Orest Zub, a self-described "freedompreneur" and travel blogger from Ukraine.

"I think it's important to give people an opportunity to give and to understand these issues are still going on. Sometimes there's not always a clear idea of how you can help so we're offering a clear way," says Callow.

All funds raised through the concert will help faith-based charity Amigo Relief Mission purchase medical supplies for the people of Ukraine.

Dennis Scraba, the director of Edmonton-based Amigo Relief Missions started the charity in 2000.

He began by helping build orphanages, rehab centres and women refuge homes in Mexico.

"I had people saying, Dennis, you can speak Ukrainian, would you take groups to Ukraine? From there we connected with orphanages and the work has just continued and broadened," says Scraba.

To make a donation to Amigo Relief Mission, click here.