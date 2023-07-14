'Beyond Van Gogh' arrives in Lethbridge, offering immersive look at artists' work

A travelling exhibit that lets visitors experience Vincent Van Gogh's work in a unique way has opened in Lethbridge.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience began its run at the Enmax Centre on July 14 and will continue until Aug. 6.

The exhibit is put on by Paquin Entertainment, and sees the Dutch painters' art projected on every surface in high-resolution detail.

"It is universally appealing," said Natasha Lowenthal, Paquin Entertainment’s producer for Beyond Van Gogh.

"It's good for all ages, all walks of life, and it's an incredibly accessible way to connect with art."

The show gives attendees a chance to learn more about Van Gough and see more than 300 pieces of his art.

"It really enhances the movement that he achieved with brushwork and it brings everybody into the paintings so that they really see it from the perspective of the artist," Lowenthal said.

Visitors can expect to see Van Gogh's well-known works, like The Starry Night and Sunflowers, while also diving into pieces they may have never heard about.

"You would have to travel the world over to see all these pieces in one place, so this is incredibly powerful in the sense that it really brings the paintings to you," Lowenthal said.

Jennifer Norsworthy, the Enmax Centre’s business development manager, says it's exciting to bring the show to southern Alberta

"We know it was in Calgary a couple years ago, but we’re hoping that people who maybe missed that are going to want to come down and take in the show and the city."

To learn more about the exhibit you can visit the Beyond Van Gogh Lethbridge website.