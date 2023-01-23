'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media

Preston Manning, former Leader of the Reform Party and CEO of the Manning Foundation Preston Manning speaks during a news conference Wednesday January 22, 2014 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Preston Manning, former Leader of the Reform Party and CEO of the Manning Foundation Preston Manning speaks during a news conference Wednesday January 22, 2014 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina