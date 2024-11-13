Black bear spotted in southwest Calgary caught, euthanized

A black bear seen wandering in the Calgary community of Woodlands has been euthanized.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife set up a trap in nearby Fish Creek Provincial Park on Oct. 26 after the bear was seen at homes along Woodacres Drive S.W.

The initial trap was removed on Oct. 31 after the bear seemingly moved on, but two traps were then set on Nov. 4 after people spotted the bear again.

Fish and Wildlife officials said on Nov. 6 that the bear had not displayed aggressive or defensive behaviour, but had shown signs of becoming food conditioned.

In a statement sent to CTV News on Wednesday, Fish and Wildlife said the bear was captured, and it was because of it becoming food conditioned that it had to be put down.

"It had been observed multiple times eating from unsecured compost and garbage bins, and frequenting fruit trees in the area," said an email.

Officials say the decision to euthanize the bear follows Alberta's Black Bear Response Guide, which outlines standardized approaches for managing problem black bears.

"Relocation, especially for sub-adult bears, significantly reduces their chances of survival at this time of year due to unfamiliarity with new areas and the lack of pre-selected suitable denning sites," Fish and Wildlife said.

Anyone who encounters dangerous wildlife in Alberta is asked to report it online or by calling 1-800-642-3800.