LETHBRIDGE. A Blood Tribe man is in custody with pending charges after a second Blood Tribe man died after being run over by a Bobcat .

Monday at 7 p.m., police were called to an incident that took place on a rural property south of Standoff on Highway 2 where the victim was found to be deceased after being run over by a Bobcat.

The operator of the Bobcat was taken into custody.

A charge of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Sources do not have to reveal their identity to Crime Stoppers. If they provide information that leads to an arrest, may be eligible for a cash reward.