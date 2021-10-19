Blustery and seasonal in Calgary

CALGARY -

A large area of high pressure is nestled in over Lloydminster right now, with potential to stick around for a few days. We don't often talk about cutoff highs, but here we go!

The northern face of this ridge getting sliced off is often a trigger for a sustained blocking high (AKA "this is going to stick around a while."). Conditions align with that principle with little interruption for the next few days, with the exception to the rule coming in the form of an unstable airmass Friday. Cloud will build, keeping us relatively mild overnight into Saturday, but it will press showers onto us Saturday.

Thereafter, this area of high pressure will keep us near or above seasonal for the remainder of the week. The long-range outlook has a strong probability of keeping Calgary near seasonal, wit

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Clearing, sunny this afternoon, gusty! SE 20g40 km/h

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 2 C

Friday:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 5 C

Saturday:

Rainshowers, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C

Our pics of the day, now! Albert in Bearspaw spotted this stare-down in his backyard:

And Shirley took a pleasant stroll along the river in Medicine Hat:

