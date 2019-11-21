CALGARY — Calgary police rushed to rescue a bobcat found pierced by an arrow in southwest Calgary Wednesday morning.

Officers were alerted to the injured feline shortly before 10:30 a.m. by someone who spotted the bobcat near their home with an arrow sticking out of its abdomen.

The bobcat was found lying on the ground in the 0 to 100 block of Mission Road S.W.

Police cut the arrow with bolt cutters and placed the bobcat in a dog kennel. The animal was taken to an emergency vet clinic.

Its current condition is not known.

Police are investigating.