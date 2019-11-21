Bobcat shot with arrow found in southwest Calgary
An injured bobcat was found lying on the ground with an arrow sticking out of its abdomen on Mission Road S.W.(Barbara Statas/Smithsonian's National Zoo via AP, File)
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 12:43PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 1:08PM MST
CALGARY — Calgary police rushed to rescue a bobcat found pierced by an arrow in southwest Calgary Wednesday morning.
Officers were alerted to the injured feline shortly before 10:30 a.m. by someone who spotted the bobcat near their home with an arrow sticking out of its abdomen.
The bobcat was found lying on the ground in the 0 to 100 block of Mission Road S.W.
Police cut the arrow with bolt cutters and placed the bobcat in a dog kennel. The animal was taken to an emergency vet clinic.
Its current condition is not known.
Police are investigating.