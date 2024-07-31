CALGARY
    • Body found in southeast Calgary not suspicious: police

    Calgary police say the death of a person found in the city's southeast on Wednesday is not considered suspicious. 

    A passerby discovered a body in a grassy area by the Deer Valley Market Plaza. 

    Police cordoned off a large area by Bow Bottom Trail and Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. at 8:30 p.m. 

