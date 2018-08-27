Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a body near the southern edge of the city.

Police officials confirm a body was found at approximately 5:00 p.m. Sunday at a location in the 21000 block of Sheriff King Street S.W., south of the community of Silverado.

The identity of the deceased and the nature of their death have not been released but police say death is considered suspicious. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Monday.

