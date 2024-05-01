Phones, Canada Post hubs operational again at London Drugs; stores otherwise remain shuttered

London Drugs' phone lines are operational again following a cybersecurity attack that shuttered the retail chain.

Canada Post hubs in London Drugs stores are also now operating.

But the main sections of the stores remained closed on Wednesday – as has been the case for several days.

Customers who need urgent pharmacy care can go to stores during regular business hours for assistance.

The company has yet to release details on the extent of the cybersecurity attack, or whether customers' personal info has been affected.