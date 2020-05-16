Body recovered from Bow River Saturday morning
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 12:43PM MDT
A body was discovered near the Fourth Avenue flyover and Memorial Boulvevard Saturday morning.
Police recovered a body from the shore of the Bow River Saturday morning.
The incident occured near the Fourth Avenue flyover and Memorial, a little before 11 a.m.
There was no information available on the identity or cause of death.
Part of the foot path was taped off by police investigating the incident.
This is a developing story...