CALGARY — Nature’s skin will be stripped away to flesh and bone at Telus Spark later this month when Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out arrives Oct. 25.

Visitors will experience an anatomical safari, viewing the skeletons, muscles, organs and circulatory systems of several animals, from goats to giraffes to octopuses and even ostriches.

Some of the animals that will be on display include:

The world’s tallest terrestrial mammal – the giraffe

The world’s largest bird – the ostrich

Octopus

Giant Squid

Crocodile

Sheep

Billy Goat

Horse

Bull

Reindeers

Bactrian Camel

The display will run until March 1, 2020.

Each of the more than 100 animals on display has undergone plastination, a preservation process developed by Body Worlds creator Gunther von Hagens in the 1970s.

The idea for the animal exhibit came when von Hagens was donated a gorilla from a zoo in Germany, followed by a giraffe and later and elephant.

Von Hagens and his team spent thousands of hours to complete the specimens.

The goal of the display is to allow visitors to better understand the anatomy of animals and develop a deeper appreciation for the planet.

The display is similar to the Body Worlds and the Brain exhibit, which featured some 200 human specimens and arrived in Calgary in 2010.

Admission to Body Worlds: Animals Inside Out is included with regular admission to Telus Spark.