CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bow River named third-best location for fishing in Canada

    The Bow River has been named the third-best location for fishing trips in Canada by an online booking blog. (Pexels/Laura Stanley) The Bow River has been named the third-best location for fishing trips in Canada by an online booking blog. (Pexels/Laura Stanley)
    Share

    Calgary's iconic Bow River has earned a high ranking among anglers who looked at the top 10 fishing destinations coast-to-coast.

    FishingBooker, an online platform that helps find and book fishing trips anywhere in Canada, announced its ranking on Tuesday.

    The Bow River placed third on the list.

    "In Alberta, the Bow River stands as a trout haven, seamlessly blending urban charm with untamed waters," the group said in a news release.

    "Starting in Calgary, this waterway offers blue ribbon fishing opportunities, with prime stretches around 'Stampede City' boasting premium brown and rainbow trout."

    But what really tipped the scales in the Bow River's favour was its versatility.

    The site says visitors can enjoy "the best of two worlds," given that the river flows through Calgary and offers "endless things to do" when they aren't on the water.

    "When you've fished your heart out, keep exploring Calgary’s section of the Bow River with BowTubes and BowYaks. If you prefer admiring the city’s beauty from above, check out the Calgary Tower. The sensational panoramic view, a heart-stopping glass-floored observation deck, and a spectacular revolving restaurant will leave you in awe."

    FishingBooker's full list includes:

    • Lake Ontario (Ontario);
    • Cowichan River (B.C.);
    • Bow River (Alberta);
    • Last Mountain Lake (Saskatchewan);
    • Lake Dauphin (Manitoba);
    • Saguenay (Quebec);
    • North Lake (P.E.I.);
    • Bras d'Or Lake (Nova Scotia);
    • Gander River (N.L.); and
    • French River (Ontario).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    • Leduc to ask Alberta gov't to lower Hwy 2 speed limit through city

      The city's seven-member council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday evening in favour of lobbying Alberta's transportation ministry to lower the limit of its portion of the major north-south corridor between Edmonton and Calgary to 80 kilometres per hour from 110.

    • Jagmeet Singh convenes NDP caucus in 'target' Edmonton

      NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News