    May long weekend sees Lethbridge police pick up traffic enforcement project

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle.
    Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.

    The goal is to make streets safer by targeting speeding, excessive vehicle noise, racing and other illegal behaviours.

    Officers removed one impaired driver from the road, arrested a subject wanted on an outstanding warrant and issued 34 tickets.

    The project will continue through the summer.

    The public can help by continuing to report violations and chronic, high-risk driving behaviours.

    

