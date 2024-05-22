CALGARY
Calgary

    • The cooler temperatures and rain will break, but we've got a few days to go yet

    It'll be another cool and rainy day on Thursday – but it should be a little less wet than Wednesday.

    Expect on-and-off showers throughout the day, with the chance of late-day, non-severe thunderstorms by the supper hours.

    Just a high of 9 C in the afternoon.

    There'll be a better chance for some sunshine on Friday.

    That'll start to kick our temperatures back up.

    But we'll still run into the chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms.

    Showers are possible on the weekend, too, with temperatures remaining below normal for the entire week.

    Next week, there will be lots of sun and hot temperatures in the 20s.

