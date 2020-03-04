CALGARY -- Fans of the hit 90s sitcom Boy Meets World are in for a treat as the cast is set to reunite at this year's Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo.

On Wednesday, Calgary Expo officials announced Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) and William Daniels (George Feeny) have been booked to attend this year's show.

The cast members of the staple of ABC's TGIF lineup from 1993–2000 are set to appear on all four days of this year's show.

The 2020 Calgary Expo will run from April 23-26 at Stampede Park.