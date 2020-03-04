Boy meets Stampede Park? Cast of Boy Meets World to reunite at 2020 Calgary Expo
The cast of Boy Meets World are set to reunite at the 2020 Calgary Expo (Twitter/Calgary Expo)
CALGARY -- Fans of the hit 90s sitcom Boy Meets World are in for a treat as the cast is set to reunite at this year's Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo.
On Wednesday, Calgary Expo officials announced Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) and William Daniels (George Feeny) have been booked to attend this year's show.
The cast members of the staple of ABC's TGIF lineup from 1993–2000 are set to appear on all four days of this year's show.
Other notable guests that have been previously announced include:
- Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, Airheads)
- Alicia Silverstone (Clueless)
- George Takei (Star Trek)
- Adam Savage (Mythbusters)
- Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher)
- Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who)
- Oscar Nunez, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery and Brian Baumgartner (The Office)
- Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings)
The 2020 Calgary Expo will run from April 23-26 at Stampede Park.