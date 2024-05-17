CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP advise of poor driving conditions near Lake Louise

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Lake Louise RCMP are warning travellers of poor driving conditions north of the mountain hamlet.

    In a Friday news release, RCMP cautioned that Highway 93 (the Icefields Parkway) is snow-covered and icybetween Bow Lake Lodge and Saskatchewan River crossing, a stretch of roughly 40 kilometres.

    Though several vehicles have ended up in the ditch because of the roads, RCMP say no injuries have been reported.

    Mounties are warning drivers to avoid the area if possible.

    "If you must head out, please drive according to the conditions," RCMP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News