RCMP advise of poor driving conditions near Lake Louise

Lake Louise RCMP are warning travellers of poor driving conditions north of the mountain hamlet.

In a Friday news release, RCMP cautioned that Highway 93 (the Icefields Parkway) is snow-covered and icybetween Bow Lake Lodge and Saskatchewan River crossing, a stretch of roughly 40 kilometres.

Though several vehicles have ended up in the ditch because of the roads, RCMP say no injuries have been reported.

Mounties are warning drivers to avoid the area if possible.

"If you must head out, please drive according to the conditions," RCMP said.