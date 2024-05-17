Calgary T&T Supermarket location closed after freezer fire
One of Calgary's T&T Supermarket locations has temporarily closed its doors after a fire.
The T&T on Sage Hill Plaza N.W. is shuttered for the short term after freezers caught fire on Thursday morning.
Though officials say some damage was caused, no injuries were reported.
"We are very sorry for the inconvenience this accident has caused," said operations district manager Michael Wu in a Friday news release.
"The store has many loyal customers, and I know they’re going to be disappointed. Our team is working hard to get it back up and running."
The reopening date will be determined by public health officials once the equipment is repaired.
Customers can continue to shop at T&T by visiting the store's nearest location at 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd. N.E.
