CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary T&T Supermarket location closed after freezer fire

    The T&T Supermarket on Sage Hill Plaza N.W. closed its doors after a fire on May. 16, 2024. (Supplied) The T&T Supermarket on Sage Hill Plaza N.W. closed its doors after a fire on May. 16, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    One of Calgary's T&T Supermarket locations has temporarily closed its doors after a fire.

    The T&T on Sage Hill Plaza N.W. is shuttered for the short term after freezers caught fire on Thursday morning.

    Though officials say some damage was caused, no injuries were reported.

    "We are very sorry for the inconvenience this accident has caused," said operations district manager Michael Wu in a Friday news release.

    "The store has many loyal customers, and I know they’re going to be disappointed. Our team is working hard to get it back up and running."

    The reopening date will be determined by public health officials once the equipment is repaired.

    Customers can continue to shop at T&T by visiting the store's nearest location at 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd. N.E.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News