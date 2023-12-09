CALGARY
Calgary

    • Broken water main in south Calgary floods basement of home under renovation

    Fire crews helped out after a water main break flooded a basement of a southwest Calgary home under renovation Friday night

    Firefighters dealt with a water main break in southwest Calgary Friday night.

    Fire officials said the main broke on 29th Avenue, in the neighbourhood of South Calgary, near Marda Loop, and flowed into the basement of a nearby home under renovation.

    Firefighters used buckets to get water out of the home until city crews turned off the line.

    No one is displaced because the home was under renovation, and no other homes were affected.

