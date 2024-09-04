CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brooks, Alta., man caught doing 140 km/h on Mayor Magrath Drive

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police say a 25-year-old man from Brooks was caught driving dangerously at more than twice the posted speed limit on the weekend.

    At 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, police were called to respond to an incident where a motorcyclist was speeding and driving dangerously on Mayor Magrath Drive South.

    Officials say the motorcyclist was "weaving in and out of traffic" and "splitting lanes between vehicles."

    Police said he was observed driving at speeds of up to 140 km/h at the time of his arrest. The posted speed limit on Mayor Magrath Drive varies between 50 and 60 km/h.

    Bruce Campbell is charged with dangerous driving and issued several tickets about his vehicle including unauthorized lamps, his muffler producing excessive noise and not having his licence plate properly attached.

    Police seized Campbell's motorcycle and fined him approximately $1,200.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.

    WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 4.25 per cent

    The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.

