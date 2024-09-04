Brooks man caught driving 140 km/h on Mayor Magrath Drive

CALGARY
    Lethbridge police say a 25-year-old man from Brooks was caught driving dangerously at more than twice the posted speed limit on the weekend.

    At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received a tip about a motorcyclist speeding and driving dangerously on Mayor Magrath Drive South.

    Officials say the motorcyclist was "weaving in and out of traffic" and "splitting lanes between vehicles."

    He was also observed driving at speeds of up to 140 km/h at the time of his arrest. The posted speed limit on Mayor Magrath Drive varies between 50 and 60 km/h.

    Bruce Campbell is charged with dangerous driving and was issued several tickets about his vehicle, including unauthorized lamps, his muffler producing excessive noise and not having his licence plate properly attached.

    Police seized Campbell's motorcycle and fined him approximately $1,200.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.

