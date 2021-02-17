CALGARY -- The province has set aside more money for small businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Companies with fewer than 500 employees -- that saw revenue drop by 60 per cent or more --- are eligible for up to $10,000.

But with one in five Alberta small businesses actively considering closing, some worry the money will be too little, too late to change things.

From capacity restrictions, to months- long bans on indoor dining, restaurants have had a tough go during the pandemic, so word of new funding from the province is welcome news to the team at Calgary's Bonterra.

“ It's great," said Bonterra operations managr Glen Manzer. "Every little bit helps so it's good. We've been applying for everything, so it should help in the end.”

Businesses hardest hit will be able to apply for up to $10,000 which does not need to be paid back.

The money can be used for things such as expenses including staff salaries, rent, in addition to masks and cleaning supplies.

Announcing the funding, Premier Jason Kenney said, "we've stepped up to provide a lifeline to more than 50,000 businesses across Alberta, and will continue to do more.”

Previous provincial funding offered a total of $20,000 to businesses shut down in the spring and fall that saw revenue drops of at least 30 per cent.

There's a higher threshold for the new funding, namely a revenue drop of 60 percent, and applications don't open until April.

Some businesses can't wait.

"Across the province 22 per cent of Alberta small businesses are claiming bankruptcy and considering permanently closing their business," said Annie Dormuth, the Alberta director of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses.

"They really do need support," Dormuth added, "and waiting until April is just not a good answer."

According to statistics from the CFIB, 57 per cent of hospitality businesses including hotels and restaurants, and 44 per cent of arts and recreation businesses, including gyms and conference halls, are already considering closing.

There's also concern that the new $10, 000 program will come just as the province closes its small medium enterprises relaunch grant -- which can provide up to$20,000.

"To close it and then create an entirely new one doesn't make a lot of sense," Dormuth said, "especially when small businesses need support - and they need it now."

However, for now, Bonterra is just happy to be open again to offer some indoor dining.

"What we're really worried about is making sure the staff feels safe, and the guests feel safe," said Manzer.

Kenney addressed the slow rollout, saying it won't be ready until April because the province needs time to set up the IT platform.