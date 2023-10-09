Busy Thanksgiving for Lethbridge soup kitchen volunteers

Many people will spend their Thanksgiving Day off, relaxing at home, but it's also one of the busiest days of the year for soup kitchen volunteers.

A couple dozen volunteers spent the day preparing Thanksgiving meals for the homeless at the Lethbridge soup kitchen.

Volunteers were at the kitchen at 9 a.m. Monday morning getting things ready for the day.

At lunch, clients were given turkey stew and will be given a full turkey dinner Monday night.

Soup kitchen staff want to make the holiday special for those eating there.

The meals were made possible by various generous donations, but the soup kitchen says donations like these are needed year round.