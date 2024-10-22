Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in death of Colton Crowshoe

More than a decade after Colton Crowshoe's death, the case against his killer continues.

"I just want it over and done with. It's taking too long," said Jimmy Crowshoe, Colton's father.

"It just hurt me lots."

Calgary Indigenous Court, a space focused on restorative justice, heard from elders, lawyers, families of both sides and the man convicted.

Wiley Provost read a statement saying, "I will be sorry for the rest of my life."

"First time we've heard from him, he read a statement," Jimmy Crowshoe said.

"It was kind of a slap in the face. I wanted to hear his own heartfelt apology, not reading from a paper," said Tanya Johnson, Colton's aunt.

Provost was charged with second-degree murder two years ago but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

In 2014, Provost killed his friend in a drunken fight then dumped his body.

Colton, 18, was missing for three weeks before being found in a retention pond.

"The hurt is always going to be there," Johnson said.

Provost spoke about generational trauma and addictions.

Colton's family does not think the Gladue report used to guide sentencing Indigenous people should be used in murder or sexual assault cases.

"I had a bad life and I'm sure lots of others have but that didn't push me to go and kill somebody," Johnson said.

"Colton is not coming home, while he (Provost) gets to go home to his mom."

The judge is expected to deliver a decision on Nov. 22.

The Crown wants eight to 10 years.

The defence wants three to four years.

Along with tears and anger expressed in court, Colton's family and elders also spoke about healing and welcoming Provost into the community again after he has served his time.