Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in death of Colton Crowshoe
More than a decade after Colton Crowshoe's death, the case against his killer continues.
"I just want it over and done with. It's taking too long," said Jimmy Crowshoe, Colton's father.
"It just hurt me lots."
Calgary Indigenous Court, a space focused on restorative justice, heard from elders, lawyers, families of both sides and the man convicted.
Wiley Provost read a statement saying, "I will be sorry for the rest of my life."
"First time we've heard from him, he read a statement," Jimmy Crowshoe said.
"It was kind of a slap in the face. I wanted to hear his own heartfelt apology, not reading from a paper," said Tanya Johnson, Colton's aunt.
Provost was charged with second-degree murder two years ago but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
In 2014, Provost killed his friend in a drunken fight then dumped his body.
Colton, 18, was missing for three weeks before being found in a retention pond.
"The hurt is always going to be there," Johnson said.
Provost spoke about generational trauma and addictions.
Colton's family does not think the Gladue report used to guide sentencing Indigenous people should be used in murder or sexual assault cases.
"I had a bad life and I'm sure lots of others have but that didn't push me to go and kill somebody," Johnson said.
"Colton is not coming home, while he (Provost) gets to go home to his mom."
The judge is expected to deliver a decision on Nov. 22.
The Crown wants eight to 10 years.
The defence wants three to four years.
Along with tears and anger expressed in court, Colton's family and elders also spoke about healing and welcoming Provost into the community again after he has served his time.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
$115K worth of gold chains stolen from West Edmonton Mall jewelry store
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
-
Province stepping in to delay strike by Edmonton public school support workers
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
-
Alberta's UCP government used 'false narratives' to justify safe supply policies: commentary
A new commentary suggests the Government of Alberta purposely pushed false narratives around public safety to scale down safe supply in the province.
Lethbridge
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
-
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Alberta announces infrastructure grant to help municipalities with population growth
Alberta is offering infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate recent population growth. The province has added a little over 500,000 people over five years, putting pressure on public services.
Vancouver
-
'Deliberate pattern’: Vancouver mayor looks to remove opposition councillors from acting, deputy mayor roles
Two Vancouver city councillors are questioning why they’ve been ousted from city appointed roles.
-
North Vancouver residents left to pick up the pieces days after unprecedented floods
The rain has only just stopped pummelling parts of Metro Vancouver, but for the hundreds of residents left with flood-damaged homes, the nightmare is far from over.
-
A look inside apartment destroyed in downtown Vancouver highrise fire
Cole Mcleod was home with his roommate in their 21st floor apartment on Monday afternoon when the fire alarm went off in the downtown Vancouver building. Then, he smelled smoke.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
-
Eby says B.C. Greens not yet ready for minority talks as Furstenau stays Green leader
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says he's been told by the B.C. Green Party that it's too early to begin talks about a minority government agreement after the weekend's still-undecided provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
Hope Ministries, Square One Community looking to fill gap left by Riverside Mission in Moose Jaw
A determined group within Moose Jaw has stepped up to provide assistance to those in need – following the closure of one of the city's shelters.
-
All or Nothing: Riders prepare for final week of regular season
Saturday's matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg's game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.
Toronto
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run collision on QEW; van driver sought
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, police say.
-
'A very concerning incident': Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
-
TTC staff recommending winter ban on e-bikes and e-scooters due to fire risk
TTC staff are recommending that the transit service ban lithium-ion-powered mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes through the winter months due to the risk of fire in adverse conditions such as salty roads.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
-
PQ leader accuses Montreal library of promoting 'religious invasion' with photo of girl in hijab
A Montreal borough and Muslim leader are pushing back against the head of the Parti Québécois after he accused a local library of promoting a "religious invasion" by posting a photo of a young girl wearing a hijab for a storytime event.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
Crews respond to propane leak in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
Crews responded to a propane leak in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Temporary toilets along Highway 6 removed as pilot project wraps up
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
-
Manitoba community smashes 127-year-old heat record
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Ottawa
-
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
-
Mechanical issues and unsuccessful tow keep Via Rail passengers stuck near Brockville for hours
Passengers on a Via Rail train from Toronto found themselves stuck south of Ottawa for several hours Tuesday because of mechanical issues on the train.
-
Former volunteers search for missing, dead cats linked to an eastern Ontario cat rescue
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
Northern Ontario
-
What the jury didn't hear in Sudbury murder trial
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
-
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
Barrie
-
One person in life-threatening condition after collision in Barrie
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crashing into parked MTO vehicle on Hwy 11
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after a crash involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle parked along Highway 11 south.
-
Suspicious fire at newly-built home causes $2.5 million damage
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shocked by 'suspicious' fire at Kitchener, Ont. playground
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
-
Expert testifies on bloodstain evidence at Erick Buhr trial
A bloodstain pattern analyst expert testified Tuesday at Erick Buhr’s second-degree murder trial.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
London
-
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
-
One dead in two vehicle collision north of Delhi
A collision between a pickup truck and SUV shuttered the intersection of Base Line and New Road for several hours.
-
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Windsor
-
U.S. election canvassers knock on Windsor doors in search of eligible American voters
If you live in Windsor, Ont. and get a knock at the door from a political canvasser, it might be surprising since there’s no election on the horizon at the municipal, provincial or federal level. But across the border, that's not the case.
-
On local location: Two films at WIFF created, directed and produced by Windsorites
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’, two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
-
Essex council pauses rollout of Master Plan for Land Use
Before the Town of Essex adopts it's new Master Plan for Land Use, staff will work to identify best proper use for future developments across the municipality.